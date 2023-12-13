Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State Excise Seizes 27.395 Kg Ganja Worth ₹3.28 Lakh |

In a major operation, the State Excise Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division arrested three individuals and seized 27.395 kgs of cannabis worth Rs 3,28,740 in three different incidents at Nagonichi Wadi, Golatgaon in the district on Tuesday night.

The excise department officers received information that three people had stored cannabis illegally at Nagonichi Wadi in Golatgaon. Accordingly, the officers conducted a raid. They first went to the house of Sumanlal Ramesh Bimlot and searched his house, finding 9.324 kgs of dried cannabis hidden under his bed.

Read Also Pune: Man Arrested For Cultivating Ganja Opposite His Residence In Pimple Nilakh Area

3 held

Later, the officers raided the house of Santosh Ramchandra Bimrot and seized 12.710 kgs of cannabis. Similarly, 5.360 kgs of cannabis were seized from the third accused Babulal Ramchandra Bimrot. In total, 27.395 kgs worth Rs 3,28,740 of cannabis were seized. All three accused have been arrested, and cases have been registered against them under the NDPS Act.

The major operation was executed under the guidance of Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi, Director Sunil Chavan, Divisional Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Pawar, SP Santosh Zagade, Deputy SP Atul Kotalwar, by Inspector NS Dahake, AB Chaudhary, Second Inspector SB Rote, SD Ghule, GS Pawar, RK Vitore, AE Tatale, SS Patil, Ganesh Nagve, Ramjeevan Bharti, Shareq Qadri, Shravan Kharat, Harshal Bari, and others.