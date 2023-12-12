Mumbai: ANC Ghatkopar Unit Nabs 5 People In Across Thane & Palghar; Seizes ₹3.5 Crore Ganja

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) Ghatkopar Unit has apprehended an accused who had been evading authorities for three years. An ANC official revealed that the arrest took place in Orissa, where the accused had been residing covertly under a changed identity.

In December 2021, the ANC's Ghatkopar unit had previously arrested three individuals, seizing a tempo on Vikhroli Highway and recovering approximately Rs 3.5 crore worth of ganja. While three were in custody, two accused were absconding.

DCP Prakash Jadhav of ANC stated that the investigation disclosed that the absconding individuals were involved in bringing drugs from Orissa to distribute in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar.

The ANC official explained that the arrested accused were extensively involved in bringing ganja from Orissa. The apprehended individuals are identified as Laxmikant Ram Pradhan, alias Laxmibhai, and Vidyadhar Vrindavan Pradhan, who had been concealing themselves in Orissa, Telangana, and Hyderabad to avoid law enforcement.

Lata Sutar, in-charge of the Ghatkopar unit, received information about the accused, leading the ANC unit to Orissa, where they arrested both individuals within the Golanthara police station's jurisdiction. The ANC has now arrested a total of five suspects in connection with this case.

Laxmibhai faces four cases registered across different police stations, including two NDPS cases and two Arms Act cases. His associate, Vidyadhar Vrindavan Pradhan, is involved in three cases as well.