Pune: Man Arrested For Cultivating Ganja Opposite His Residence In Pimple Nilakh Area |

A resident in the Pimple Nilakh area of Pimpri has been arrested for growing marijuana trees in front of his home, an official said on Friday. The accused, Dhanesh Aniruddh Sharma, a 34-year-old originally from Bihar, was taken into custody by the police following a tip-off.

Acting on the information, the police apprehended Sharma and seized two fully grown marijuana trees from his premises, weighing a total of 12.462 kilograms with an estimated street value of ₹1.96 lakh.

Sharma had planted these illegal marijuana trees in a vacant space opposite his residence, hidden among existing trees. The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) received a tip about the illicit cultivation, leading to Sharma's arrest and the seizure of the narcotics.