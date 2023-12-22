Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Special Cell For Loan Renewal For Farmers During Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Astik Kumar Pandey directed the officers to renew the crop loans of the farmers in the district and start a special cell in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra for it.

He was speaking during the District Level Bank Coordination Committee meeting held at the District Collectorate on Thursday.

Zila Parishad CEO Dr Vikas Meena, District Apex Bank Manager Mangesh Kedar, Agriculture officer Prakash Deshmukh, Animal Husbandry Deputy Commissioner Dr Pradeep Zod, and other officers were present.

Pandey reviewed the progress of various schemes in the district, including PM Crop Loan, Kisan Credit Card, Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh interest concession, and others.

Read Also Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Astik Kumar Pandey Urges Coordination Amidst New Variant...

Total target of Rs 1,432 crore crop loans

The officers informed that out of the total target of Rs 1,432 crore crop loans in the district during the Kharip season, Rs 1,316 crore have been distributed by September 30. Similarly, out of the target of Rs 2,250 crore for both Kharif and Rabi seasons, Rs 1,463 crore have been distributed. So far, 3,97,795 farmers have been distributed crop loans of Rs 3,987 crore. However, 1,77,000 farmers have not repaid Rs 1,401 crore, and hence their loans cannot be renewed.

Pandey directed that the officers should reach the farmers through the Yatra and take the benefits of the loan renew scheme to them.