Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Adorns Itself for Christmas and New Year Celebrations |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is adorned with festive decorations as it eagerly anticipates Christmas and the New Year. Homes, schools, and churches are beautifully decorated in preparation for the grand celebrations.

Approximately 3,000 Christian households in the city have already commenced the festivities two weeks before Christmas, with preparations now entering their final stages. Carol singing is in full swing, and city churches are being decked up for the joyous occasion. Residents are also gearing up for elaborate feasts and the baking of cakes.

Churches across the city are adorned with cribs, electric lights, flowers, and decorative items. Christmas trees are embellished with artificial stars, flowers, and gift articles. Saint Francis De Sales Cathedral in Cantonment, Saint Thomas Church on Jalna Road, Saint John, the Evangelist Church in Cidco, Nazarene Church in Cidco, and Saint Alphonso Church in Waluj are all set to celebrate Christmas, with a midnight Holy Mass scheduled for December 24.

A significant aspect of the Christmas celebration is the decoration of cribs, portraying the birth of Jesus Christ. These tableaux depict a cattle shelter where the birth is showcased. Cribs are set up in front of or inside houses, while larger ones are established in churches.

Carol singing teams are currently visiting Christian households in the evenings, spreading Christmas cheer and awareness about the upcoming birth of Jesus Christ. Accompanied by Santa Claus, these teams distribute sweets and plump cakes to add to the festive spirit.

Delicious treats play a vital role in Christmas celebrations, with baked cookies, traditional Indian delicacies like ladoos, karanji, and chakli, along with cream cakes and plum cakes being prepared. On Christmas Eve, people also engage in distributing blankets, clothes, sweets, and fruits to the less fortunate.

Speaking to FPJ, Rev Fr. Sanjay Parkhe, Saint Xavier’s School, said, "Christmas, celebrated in the last week of December to mark the birth of Jesus Christ, is considered the beginning of a new phase in everyone’s life. As we bid farewell to the passing year, we enthusiastically welcome the new year by organising various events, including prayers, games, and cultural programs. The city's churches are set for a week-long celebration."

While Pastor PD Patil, Nazarene Church, CIDCO, added, ""The festivities began on December 18 and will continue until January 1, with young people participating in Christmas carols during evening Carol parties. Daily Carol practice sessions are also held. On December 24, Holy prayers will be conducted, and cultural events are planned for December 25. Additionally, programs such as Sunday School Music, visits to old-age homes, and picnics are organised for church members."