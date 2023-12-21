 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Central Bank Of India Marks 113th Foundation Day With Grand Celebrations
The cultural event was organised in the evening, which was attended by valued customers, associates, and the Centralite family of the region

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, December 21, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
In a grand commemoration, the Central Bank of India celebrated its 113th Foundation Day on Thursday with immense enthusiasm, emphasising the bank's enduring commitment to financial stability and economic development. A video conference was conducted from the Central Office, where the Bank's MD & CEO, MV Rao, addressed the institution's rich legacy and its pivotal role in shaping the nation's banking landscape.

To mark this occasion, the Central Bank of India's Regional Office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar organised several activities, including a blood donation camp and the donation of warm clothes and sweets to the children at the 'Babasai Homestay for AIDS-affected Children.' These donations were made by Regional Head Nikunj Garg, along with Chief Manager Sameer Ghormade, Himanshu Baviskar, Swapnil Ghutke, Shishir More, Angraj Manjhi, and others.

The cultural event was organised in the evening, which was attended by valued customers, associates, and the Centralite family of the region. During this event, Regional Head Nikunj Garg acknowledged the contributions of the staff and valued customers, reaffirming the commitment to innovation and customer service in the ever-evolving financial sector.

