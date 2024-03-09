Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Show Property Tax Receipts To Get Salary; CSMC Tells Employees

Aurangabad: Residents Raise Queries About Property, Water Taxes |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has directed the employees to produce the receipts for payment for the property for getting their salaries. Accordingly, the permanent officers and employees will have to produce the property tax receipts for getting the salaries for the month of February in the month of March.

Chief Accounts Officer Santosh Wahule informed that all the permanent employees have been directed to produce the property tax receipts, otherwise they will not get the salary of February. Those employees who do not have any properties in their names have been informed to give such a declaration in writing.

CSMC is implementing the property tax and water tax recovery drive rigorously in the city. The administration has even served notices to the taxpayers who have huge outstanding pending taxes. The drive has yielded positive results in the past two months. Several people have come forward and paid their taxes. Moreover, those whose properties were not assessed for the taxes themselves approached the corporation and asked to levy taxes on their properties.

However, some residents claimed that the officers and the employees of the corporation have outstanding property taxes in their names. Hence, to create a transparent work system and gaining the confidence of the taxpayers, the administration has taken this decision, the sources said.

There are around 3,500 permanent officers and employees in the corporation and the number of contractual employees is around 2,000. As the salary of the contractual and temporary employees is less, they have been excluded from the condition of showing property receipts. The permanent officers and employees were given a time limit to submit the property tax receipts by February 15. Many of them had submitted the receipts in March and received the salaries for the month of February. However, an order has been issued for those who had not submitted the receipt within the given time limit. There are 2900 pensioners in the corporation, and they will also have to submit the life certificate to the corporation and if they do not submit the certificate, they will not get the pension of February in March.