Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands Of Devotees To Pay Obeisance To Lord Shiva In Satyeshwar Shiv Parvati Temple On Mahashivratri

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands of devotees from all over the state will come to the ancient Satyeshwar Shiv Parvati Temple at Bhavsinghpura in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Friday. The Satyeshwar Shiv Parvati temple was established by the Mughal Sardar Bhavsingh around 350 years back. This area has been named after him as Bhavsinghpura. The Shiv and Parvati temples are situated opposite to each other. There are only three places where both the temples face each other, including Ujjain, Tryambakeshwar, and Bhavsinghpura. This temple is considered the most ancient and pious, and hence devotees from all over the country visit this temple. These temples at Bhavsingpura are situated in a 20-foot deep Barav (Well). The devotees have to climb down around 25 steps to pay obeisance to God and the Goddess.

Mostly, the devotees visit this temple on Mondays during Shravan. A temple in Barav is very rare. It is said that Shiv and Parvati reside in the Barav. If seen from above, one cannot see the temple, but only water. When one gets inside the Barav, the temples are visible inside the eastern and western walls. The Pindi of Shiva is located on the east side while the Parvati temple is in the west. If one gets inside the Barav, water can be seen. A small idol of Hanuman is placed on the north side of the Barav.

The Priest of the temple, Sadashiv Khavetod, and the owner of the farm where the Barav is situated, Keshav Rao Lokhande, said that three brothers named Bhavsingh, Jaisingh, and Pahadsingh were Sardars in Nizam’s army. They were stationed in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which earlier was called Aurangabad. Bhavsingh established the Barav and the Shiv Parvati temple here. It is the only ancient temple in Marathwada that is around 350 years old.

Marriage ceremony of Shiv Parvati today

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, the marriage ceremony of Shiv and Parwati is held at midnight. First turmeric will be applied to both Shiv and Parvati at around 10.30PM and the marriage ceremony will be held at 12.30AM. Both the deities are given new clothes and decorated with ornaments. Thousands of devotees attend the ceremony.*

Special bus service for Ghrushneshwar

Lakhs of devotees also visit Ghrushneshwar Temple at Ellora on Mahashivratri festival. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has arranged for special bus transportation for the devotees. In all, 25 buses will continuously conduct trips to Ellora from Friday morning. Similarly, a bus service will also be available for devotees to go to Pardeshwar Mandir at Pisadevi. The buses will be available from the city to Ellora every 10 minutes from the Central Bus Stand and Cidco Bus Stand.