 Maha Shivratri 2024: From Hema Malini To Rail MoS Darshana Jardosh; VIPs Flock To Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Ahead Of Shivratri (WATCH)
During their visit, they praised the temple management for the excellent arrangements, which made their 'darshan' experience truly beautiful.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Actress Hema Malini |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain's Mahakal temple witnessed a huge VIP footfall on Thursday-- a day ahead of Mahashivratri. A slew of actors including Hema Malini and actor Arman Kohli visited Ujjain temple on Thursday.

Adding to the list, Railway Minister of State Darshana Jardosh, also visited the Mahakal Temple.

Expressing her experience, Hema Malini shared, "I had a wonderful darshan today. Though I see photos of the temple every morning, witnessing it in person was truly divine."

Actor Arman Kohli

Actor Arman Kohli |

article-image
Railway Minister Darshana Jardosh

Railway Minister Darshana Jardosh |

Actors from famos TV show 'Happu ki Ultan Paltan', Yogesh Tripathi and Gitanjali Mishra also visited the revered Mahakal Temple in Ujjain to pay their respects on March 5. Similarly, Simrat Kaur, too, offered prayers here on the same day.

article-image

Maha Shivratri, a significant festival for Lord Shiva devotees, attracts lakhs of pilgrims to seek the blessings of Lord Shri Mahakaleshwar at the Shri Mahakaleshwar temple. The festival of Shiva Navratri, celebrated nine days before Maha Shivratri, commenced on February 29. In adherence to the traditions of Sanatan Dharma, Shiva Navratri holds a special place in the worship rituals at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain.

