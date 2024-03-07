MP: Grand Arrangements For Maha Shivratri In Ujjain, Visitors To Have Darshan Of Baba Mahakal Continuously For 44 Hours |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Elaborate arrangements have been made at Mahakaleshwar Temple in view of the Maha Shivratri festival slated for March 8. The entire temple premises have been decorated like a bridegroom. Darshan of Baba Mahakal will be arranged for the visitors for a continuous 44 hours from 3 am on Friday. Afternoon bhasm aarti which is held only once in the year will be held from 12 noon on Saturday.

Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said that on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, all arrangements are being made to ensure that devotees can easily visit Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. Keeping in mind the large number of devotees coming, arrangements are also being made for organised traffic and parking. There will also be arrangements for help desks, drinking water, mobile toilets and medical facilities at various places in the temple premises for the facilities of the devotees.

Addressing a meeting of the District Peace Committee in the Police Control Room on Wednesday, Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee administrator Sandeep Soni said that parking arrangements have been made at various places for vehicles coming from Indore and Dewas.

Soni said that an adequate number of buses will be run free of cost so that the devotees will have the facility to come and go near the temple. Likewise, 24-hour round-the-clock help desks will be set up at railway stations and bus stations. 25 health desks will be set up at various places including the temple premises, in which about three persons will work.

‘Chalit darshan’ of bhasm aarti will be regulated during Maha Shivratri. Within about 2 km, visitors will be able to enter the temple and leave after having a darshan. In the temple premises, there will be a water facility every 250 meters and a mobile toilet facility every 300 to 400 meters. The entire arrangement will be monitored through CCTV. LEDs will be installed at various places.

Around 50 magistrates, including those on duty, staff from various departments including temple, police, revenue and other agencies will also be deployed. It was told that there will be provision of e-carts for senior citizens and disabled people at various parking entry points including Neelkanth Dwar.