 MP CM Mohan Yadav Says BJP Wins Whenever Simhastha Kumbh Mela Is To Be Held In Ujjain
Yadav was talking to reporters after flagging off the ruling party's publicity `Raths' (vehicles) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party wins elections in the state and at the national level whenever the Simhastha Kumbh Mela is going to be held in Ujjain.

Yadav was talking to reporters after flagging off the ruling party's publicity `Raths' (vehicles) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The vehicles will travel through all 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state and seek suggestions for the BJP's `Sankalp Patra' (manifesto), he said.

"The BJP government was formed with a huge public support. It has been our record that we form government in Madhya Pradesh and at the Centre whenever Simhastha is (going to be) organised in Ujjain," he said.

Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, one of the four prominent religious congregations that attract millions of Hindus, would be held in 2028. The last Ujjain Simhastha was held in April-May 2016.

Since the last year's assembly elections, the party's slogan has been "Modi ke man me MP, MP ke man me Modi" (MP in the mind of Modi, Modi in the mind of MP), the chief minister further said.

Talking about the publicity vehicles that will carry suggestion boxes, Yadav said the party was collecting suggestions for development as the BJP is all set to form the next government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"We will tell the people about achievements of the previous government and seek suggestions for resolutions for the future," he said

