Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MP CM Yadav Flags Off 'Prachar Rath' For Poll Campaign Across 29 Constituencies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off the LED Prachar Rath of the BJP from the party office on Wednesday. These Prachar Rath will visit all 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, seek suggestions from the people, and inform them about the government's development works.

The CM said the party is following the aim of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas,' and suggestions would be taken by the Prachar Rath on the same theme in all 29 Lok Sabha constituencies.

2 'Prachar Raths' in every constituency

In every Lok Sabha constituency, two 'Prachar Raths' will move, and they will acquaint people with the achievements of state and central governments. He claimed that the party had performed superbly in the assembly election. As far as the Lok Sabha election is concerned, the BJP will win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh.

He added that in the ten years of PM Narendra Modi's rule, the situation in the country has changed a lot. The PM proved his leadership skills in every difficult situation, whether it was the situation in Corona or the economic front. The opposition hatched various kinds of conspiracies, but the country kept moving under the leadership of the PM.

On this occasion, BJP MLAs Bhagwandas Sabnani, Rameshwar Sharma, Mayor Malti Rai, State Secretary Rahul Kothari, etc. were present.