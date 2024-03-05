 'PM Modi Wants Youths To Scroll Mobile All Day, Chant Jai Shri Ram & Die Of Hunger,' Rahul Gandhi Hits Out During Nyay Yatra (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'PM Modi Wants Youths To Scroll Mobile All Day, Chant Jai Shri Ram & Die Of Hunger,' Rahul Gandhi Hits Out During Nyay Yatra (WATCH)

'PM Modi Wants Youths To Scroll Mobile All Day, Chant Jai Shri Ram & Die Of Hunger,' Rahul Gandhi Hits Out During Nyay Yatra (WATCH)

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that Rahul Gandhi is wasting his time.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in MP's Shajapur. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is moving from Shajapur to Ujjain via Maksi on Tuesday.

Addressing the public via roadshows and nukkad meetings, Gandhi continued to emphasise that the yatra it not a mere rally but a fight of ideology.

"Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra is not an election rally. It's a fight against the 'hatred' full ideology of BJP and RSS. Though I agree, we started the fight late."

Speaking to people, Gandhi said, "If I come to power, I will get the country's X-ray done. Then everyone will know who owns how much money, their sources all said that when I come, I will get the country X-rayed.

Read Also
MP: 'Agli Baar Sona...,' Replies Rahul Gandhi After BJP Workers Offer Him Potatoes During Nyay Yatra...
article-image

'Mobile phones should carry Made in MP label'

Gandhi came down heavily on PM Modi, saying the Prime Minister wants to keep people busy on phone and die of hunger.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the youths to watch reels all day long. He wants the youth should keep themselves busy on mobile phones, chant Jai Shri Ram and die of hunger. On the contrary, I want mobile phones to carry the label of 'Made in Madhya Pradesh'," Gandhi said, emphasising his party's focus on generating employment.

Read Also
MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur Accuses BJP MLA Of Running Illegal Liquor Shop, After Losing Lok Sabha...
article-image

Taking a jibe at Gandhi's yatra, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that Rahul Gandhi is wasting his time. "Instead of holding rallies, Rahul Gandhi should use this time to help the problems of the party."

CM Yadav also sought an answer from Gandhi for not attending the Ayodhya Ram Temple event.

"Rahul Gandhi should apologize to the public. He should answer why he rejected the invitation to Ayodhya.

The five-day yatra in MP will conclude on Wednesday after it enters Rajasthan via Ratlam.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat: Statue Of Unity Set To Launch Unique ‘Kesuda Trail’ To Witness ‘Flame Of The...

Gujarat: Statue Of Unity Set To Launch Unique ‘Kesuda Trail’ To Witness ‘Flame Of The...

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Why Residents Fear Water Shortage Will Be Even More Severe This Summer 2024?...

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Why Residents Fear Water Shortage Will Be Even More Severe This Summer 2024?...

Gujarat Politics: Congress Leader, Porbandar MLA Joins BJP Along With Party's Working President In A...

Gujarat Politics: Congress Leader, Porbandar MLA Joins BJP Along With Party's Working President In A...

'PM Modi Wants Youths To Scroll Mobile All Day, Chant Jai Shri Ram & Die Of Hunger,' Rahul Gandhi...

'PM Modi Wants Youths To Scroll Mobile All Day, Chant Jai Shri Ram & Die Of Hunger,' Rahul Gandhi...

Goa Viral Video: 2 Girls Sit Unusually On Two-Wheeler To Record Reels While Riding Through Famous...

Goa Viral Video: 2 Girls Sit Unusually On Two-Wheeler To Record Reels While Riding Through Famous...