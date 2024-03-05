'PM Modi Wants Youths To Scroll Mobile All Day, Chant Jai Shri Ram & Die Of Hunger,' Rahul Gandhi Hits Out During Nyay Yatra (WATCH)

Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in MP's Shajapur. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is moving from Shajapur to Ujjain via Maksi on Tuesday.

Addressing the public via roadshows and nukkad meetings, Gandhi continued to emphasise that the yatra it not a mere rally but a fight of ideology.

"Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra is not an election rally. It's a fight against the 'hatred' full ideology of BJP and RSS. Though I agree, we started the fight late."

Speaking to people, Gandhi said, "If I come to power, I will get the country's X-ray done. Then everyone will know who owns how much money, their sources all said that when I come, I will get the country X-rayed.

'Mobile phones should carry Made in MP label'

Gandhi came down heavily on PM Modi, saying the Prime Minister wants to keep people busy on phone and die of hunger.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the youths to watch reels all day long. He wants the youth should keep themselves busy on mobile phones, chant Jai Shri Ram and die of hunger. On the contrary, I want mobile phones to carry the label of 'Made in Madhya Pradesh'," Gandhi said, emphasising his party's focus on generating employment.

करोड़ों उम्मीदों का कारवां लिए भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा मध्यप्रदेश की धरती पर हुंकार भर रही है।



देशवासियों के प्यार और आशीर्वाद से हमें लक्ष्य की ओर बढ़ते जाना है और न्याय का हक लेकर रहना है।



न्याय का हक, मिलने तक। pic.twitter.com/hDc4l7gjLD — MP Congress (@INCMP) March 5, 2024

Taking a jibe at Gandhi's yatra, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that Rahul Gandhi is wasting his time. "Instead of holding rallies, Rahul Gandhi should use this time to help the problems of the party."

CM Yadav also sought an answer from Gandhi for not attending the Ayodhya Ram Temple event.

"Rahul Gandhi should apologize to the public. He should answer why he rejected the invitation to Ayodhya.

The five-day yatra in MP will conclude on Wednesday after it enters Rajasthan via Ratlam.