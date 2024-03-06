MP: Pradeep Mishra's 'Shiv Mahapuran' From March 7 to 13 At Kubereshwar Dham; 5 Lakh Devotees Expected

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Pandit Pradeep Mishra's 'Shiv Mahapuran Katha’ will be organised at Sehore's Kubereshwar Dham from March 7 to 13. Collector Praveen Singh and SP Mayank Awasthi are continuously inspecting the arrangements. Vithaleshwar Seva Samiti and the district administration have been busy preparing for the event for many days.

Keeping the arrangements in mind, the police have diverted routes for heavy vehicles. The temple committee has estimated that more than 5 lakh devotees will attend the event. In such a situation, traffic and crowd control are big challenges before the police and district administration.

Collector-SP inspected the arrangements in Kubereshwar Dham

On Wednesday, Collector Praveen Singh and SP Mayank Awasthi reached the Katha site at Kubereshwar Dham to take stock of the arrangements. Taking stock of the Katha Pandal and other arrangements set up for the devotees in the Kubereshwar Dham complex, he gave instructions to the concerned officials regarding stay of the devotees, parking of vehicles, drinking water, cleanliness and other arrangements.

Fare fixed for bus stand and auto

According to District Transport Officer Ritesh Tiwari, the fare for autos has been fixed at Rs 25 per ride from Sehore Railway Station to Kubereshwar Dham and Rs 20 per ride from Sehore Bus Stand or Sehore city to Kubereshwar Dham.

He said action will be taken against drivers charging more than the prescribed fare. Along with this, instructions have been given to bus operators and auto drivers to check the condition of vehicles, validity of permits and not to operate vehicles without fitness and permit.

System broken, jam on highway for hour

Kubereshwar Dham has received a huge footfall of devotees for the last two years during Shiv Mahapuran Katha and Rudraksh Mahotsav. Last year, due to the arrival of a large number of devotees, the arrangements here had completely collapsed. The Indore-Bhopal Highway was jammed for hours, thousands of four-wheelers were stuck in the jam, while thousands of people were separated from their families in the crowd.