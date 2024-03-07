Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Abki Baar 400 Paar...' BJP MP Hema Malini Cheers Ahead Of Shiv-Durga Ballet In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Hema Malini To Perform Shiv-Durga Ballet In Vikramotsav On March 7 |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Famous film actress of yesteryear, dancer, and Mathura MP Hema Malani, along with her troupe, is all set to stage a ballet titled ‘Shiv-Durga Nritya Natika’ as part of Vikramotsav in Ujjain ahead of Mahashivratri on Thursday.

The program will be organized at the Government Polytechnic College Ground on Dewas Road and will commence at 7 in the evening.

Notably, Malini has been renominated by the party from Mathura for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "PM Narendra Modi has given me another chance. I express my gratitude to him. Abki baar 400 par(this time BJP will cross 400)," she cheered.

Also, Hema Malini visited ISKCON temple in Ujjain on Thursday morning. She will also visit Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple before the Vikramotsav event.

The veteran actor had arrived in Indore a day before the event. However, it was kept confidential as to which hotel she was staying at. The administration had made special arrangements for her at the venue.

Hema Malini has come to Madhya Pradesh for Ujjain’s Vikramotsav 2024. Under the leadership of Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodhpeeth, Vikramotsav 2024 is being organized focusing on Vikramaditya, his era, India's rise, renaissance and Bharat Vidya. Hema will perform in the Shiva-Durga dance drama tonight at 7 pm at the Polytechnic College Ground.