MP: Rani Durgavati University Releases MSc Time-Table, But Forgets To Conduct Exam; Angry Students Stage Protest (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, where a university released the exam timetable but forgot to conduct the paper!

Jabalpur's Rani Durgavati University released the timetable, distributed admit cards, but remained closed when the students reached the day of the examination. The students who arrived from other cities like Katni and Satna were left disappointed.

Agitated students staged a protest against the college administration.

According to information, the students of the MSc first year reached Rani Durgavati University on Tuesday (March 5) to take their paper as per the timetables given to them; however, they came to know that no preparation or arrangements had been made for the paper. The college management said the exam has been canceled.

The students complained that no notification regarding the cancellation of the exam was received. They claimed that neither the university's registrar nor the president have any information regarding the exam cancellation.

Students blindfold as mark of potest

The students of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) tied black cloth around their eyes to mark their protest against the university.

NSUI workers barged into the Vice Chancellor's meeting wearing black blindfolds and demanded strict action against all the guilty officers and employees. Seeing the agitated students, the Vice-Chancellor has urgently sought a reply within three days from the strong room in-charge and the two officers conducting the examination.

Registrar Dr. Deepesh Mishra said that an inquiry committee has been formed to probe the negligence in the matter. Currently, clarification has been sought from two people, including the strong room in-charge, within three days. Action will also be taken in cases of improper justification. The new timetable for the MSc Computer Science first semester has been released. Now the papers will be held from March 7 to March 15.