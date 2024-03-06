Bhopal: Fierce Fight Breaks Out On Annual Day Of Jagran Lakecity University; Two Groups Thrash Each Other (WATCH) 

Bhopal: Fierce Fight Break-Out Amid Jagran Lakecity University’s Annual Function |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The annual function of Jagran Lakecity University turned into a fighting arena. The crowd, divided into two groups, thrashed each other in the middle of the event. The incident occurred on Sunday night and came to light on Tuesday after a video revealing the fight went viral on social media.

As per Bhopal police, FIRs have been registered by both parties, and an investigation is being carried out. According to the information, the fight occurred between Bhopal's infamous miscreant Yasin Malik and the son of Nagaud's ex-MLA (Gaganendra Pratap), Raghavendra Pratap.

Yasin Malik barges into the annual event

As per the sources, this incident is said to have happened on Sunday night. During the annual function at Jagran Lakecity University, an argument broke out between Yasin Malik and Raghavendra Pratap.

The two groups entered into a heated argument, which further turned violent. It is said that Yasin Malik entered the annual event forcefully, and when he was told to leave, he started a fight and even threatened the students with weapons. The students retaliated and beat Malik severely. The college management intervened and took control of the matter.

Cops were informed, and the two accused were sent to the police station.