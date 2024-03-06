BIZARRE LOVE: Indore Man Loots ₹5 Lakh To Meet Gf’s Expensive Wishes, ₹5L Looted At Petrol Pump

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of the crime branch and Chhoti Gwaltoli police arrested three persons (including the main accused) for robbing a man of Rs 5 lakh at a petrol pump, police said on Tuesday. The accused informed the police that the motive behind the robbery was to fulfill one of their girlfriend's expensive wishes as he was not able to meet it.

Notably, the main accused had known the property broker, Deepak, whose money was allegedly robbed. The police recovered around Rs 2.5 lakh from their possession and seized the bike used in the crime. A week ago, two bike-borne miscreants robbed one Sunil Sharma of a bag containing Rs 5 lakh at a petrol pump in Chhoti Gwaltoli on February 29. He informed the police that he had reached the petrol pump near Kibe Compound to refuel his two-wheeler.

He carried a bag containing Rs 5 lakh, given by his employer Deepak, a property broker, to deliver it to one Mahendra in Navlakha and placed it in the vehicle dickey. While waiting for his turn, he opened the dickey at the petrol pump. Suddenly, two accused riding a bike snatched the bag and fled. The victim tried to chase them but fell on the ground and the accused escaped.

The police examined several CCTV footages near the spot and on the route from where the victim had passed. When they learned that two bike-borne miscreants had chased the victim, the police identified the bike and received information that the vehicle used in the crime was seen in an area. The police reached the place and nabbed the accused.

The accused have been identified as Dheeraj Bagban alias Chintu, Ameen Sheikh and Ajay Chauhan, all from Hat Pipliya, Dewas. During interrogation, the main accused Dheeraj informed the police that he is known to Deepak, the employer of the victim, as they are from the same place. He came to know that Deepak used to have a large amount of money. Dheeraj planned a robbery with Ameen and Ajay.

On the day of the incident, he went with Deepak in his car after telling him that he had to meet his girlfriend in Indore. He heard all of Deepak’s conversation related to the transportation of money and informed his accomplices that one Sunil is going to take Deepak’s money to another place. The accused then robbed Sunil and took away his bag carrying Rs 5 lakh from his two-wheeler dickey. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and further investigation is underway.