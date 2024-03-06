MP: Traffic Chaos Engulfs Hoshangabad Road

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Commuters traversing Hoshangabad Road are bearing the brunt of extensive traffic congestion due to concurrent activities involving girder launching for the Railway metro and the removal of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor. And all of this is happening while the CBSE Board examinations are underway.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Public Works Department (PWD) are jointly undertaking the removal of sections of the BRTS corridor along Hoshangabad Road.

Traffic movement suspension from Habibganj Nakka to RRL is in effect until March 28, has added to the woes of commuters. The traffic diversion coinciding with the removal of the BRTS corridor, has further aggravated the traffic situation.

Due to traffic diversions the students are getting late in reaching their examination centres. As the school buses are not operated, parents have to step in to take their children to the examination centres many of which (schools) are along the Hoshangabad road.

Many exam centres on Hoshangabad road

The CBSE Board exams are underway, and students must arrive at the examination centres on time. Parents are now responsible for taking their children to these centres. The examination centres, located on Hoshangabad Road, include schools such as Kendriya Vidyalaya, Carmel Convent, Maharishi School, and others. However, commuting on this road is extremely challenging due to frequent traffic jams. As a result, students residing in other parts of the city are arriving late at their examination centres." Priyanath Pathak, advocate

Wrong timing

“The timing is wrong for girder launching and BRTS Corridor scrapping, as both activities are being undertaken simultaneously. This has resulted in heavy traffic jams on Hoshangabad Road. Commuters and students are bearing the brunt of this situation

Sunil Upadhayaya, New Colonies Welfare Association president

Will address the traffic congestion

"The BMC administration will address the issue and find ways to alleviate the traffic congestion caused by girder launching and BRTS Corridor demolition."

Pawan Singh, BMC Additional Commissioner