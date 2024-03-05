Bhopal Power Cut March 6: Power To Remain Disrupted In Baba Nagar, Bansant Kunj, Royal Residency, And More; Check Full List Here

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Electricity Board released the power cut schedule for March 6 on Tuesday. Residents of Bhopal can expect power disruptions ranging from three to six hours on Tuesday due to essential maintenance work in various parts of the city.

The schedule is as follows:

Power will be interrupted in Baba Nagar, Bansant Kunj, Royal Residency, and surrounding areas for 6 hours on Tuesday from 10:00 Noon to 04:00 Pm.

Residents of Sanjay Nagar, Prince Colony, Eidgah Hills, and surrounding areas will suffer power outage of 5 hours on March 5 from 10:00 Am to 03:00 Pm.

Similarly, people residing in Ayodhya Nagar, G.L. Sector, and surrounding areas will have to witness a power cut for 3 hours from 12:00 Pm to 03:00 Pm.

Residents of Adampur, Chavni, Sem College, Dabra, and surrounding areas will be witnessing power cut for 6 hours from 09:00 Am to 03:00 Pm.

Scheduled power outages are planned for the city to facilitate repairs and enhancements to the electricity system. These measures aim to ensure smooth operation across various areas of the city. Residents are advised to prepare for the power cuts and organize their activities accordingly.