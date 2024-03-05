Indore: Boy, Girl Harassed During Morning Walk In Tilak Nagar; Elderly Men Chase Away Miscreants With Sticks

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of miscreants allegedly molested two youths during morning walk in Indore's Tilak Nagar area. The incident was reported as early as 5am on Tuesday, when a boy and a girl were out for a walk and three accused started harassing them.

Some elderly men intervened and chased away the miscreants with sticks.

The entire incident has been captured in CCTV. Police said that neither the complainant nor the accused have been found yet.

According to information, a boy and a girl who were out on a morning walk were surrounded by three boys on Tilak Nagar Main Road in front of the Jain temple. The accused started passing lewd comments to the victims. Sensing danger, the boy and the girl started walking fast to escape, following which the miscreants also started running behind them.

Seeing the incident, two elderly men stepped in to save the boy and girl. The unknown accused misbehaved with the elderly men as well. They even tried to beat them up after which another man came from a nearby street with a stick in his hands. The youths then started to run away. Before dissapearing, the youth picked up big stones from a short distance and threw them at the elderly men.

Probe underway, says TI

When the matter was brought to the notice of Tilak Nagar TI Ajay Nayar, he said, “I have seen the footage. What was the intention at the moment? Who are the three boys? Who is the boy and girl passing on the road? We are still investigating.”