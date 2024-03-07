Chhatrapati Sambhajibagar: CSMC Presents Annual Budget Of ₹4,000 Crore |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Municipal Corporation Administrator G. Srikanth presented a budget of ₹4,154 crore for the year 2024-25 on Wednesday. It is the 43rd budget of the corporation and the fourth presented by the administrator. Additional Commissioner Ranjeet Patil and Finance Officer Santosh Wahule were present.

The provision of ₹57 crore has been made in the budget for undertaking ward-wise development works, ₹295 crore for new projects, ₹257 crore for completing the old pending projects and ₹704 crore for the new development works.

Previously, the corporation used to prepare the budget based on the development of the wards, but this year the focus has been given on the development of the entire city. The budget has been drafted considering the requirement and needs of the population to the tune of 18 lakh citizens. The new budget has been prepared on the same lines.

After presenting the budget, while addressing the media, G. Shrikanth said that the annual budget over ₹4,000 crore has been presented which focuses the income sources to around ₹1,675 crore, government grants of ₹2,685 crore and ₹1 crore as the previous balance, all amounting to around ₹4,000 crore.

The main focus during the year 2024-25 will be on providing facilities like finance, housing, school and higher education to the disabled persons. Finance for health insurance and wedding will be provided and a Divyang Bhavan will be established. The suggestions were sought from the residents before preparing the budget including the establishment of a Pet Park for pet animals, which has been included in the budget, Srikanth said.