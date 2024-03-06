Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Presents ₹11,900 Crore Budget For 2024-25

CIDCO Bhavan in Navi Mumbai | File

The vice-chairman and managing director of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), Vijay Singhal, has presented the corporation’s budget for 2024-25. In this budget, a significant allocation of Rs11, 839.29 crore has been made for various projects, including Navi Mumbai International Airport, housing, Metro, NAINA and new water supply schemes.

CIDCO's projects

Singhal said that CIDCO's projects, especially the airport, NAINA and the mass housing scheme, are at individual important stages. “Along with these ambitious projects, other important schemes such as transportation projects and water supply have been allocated substantial funds in this budget. This will help finish projects within the scheduled time,” he said.

Stating that CIDCO has always been at the forefront of developing the city, with a long and storied history spanning over 50 years, Singhal said the corporation has been driven by “a deep-rooted sense of purpose to make cities”.

Other important projects

Other important projects include nodal works, Navi Mumbai Metro, Thane cluster development, Ulwe coastal road, Kharghar-Turbhe Link Road, railways, Palghar district headquarters, corporate projects and new town projects.

This is the highest ever budget presented by CIDCO. The revised budget estimates of 2023-2024 were Rs7,025 crore (expenditure) against receipts of Rs7,076 crore, which also proved to be a gigantic revenue generator.