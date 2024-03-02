 CIDCO VCMD Vijay Singhal Visits Navi Mumbai International Airport Project Site; Directs Officials To Expedite Work For Timely Completion
Vijay Singhal took charge as VC & MD of CIDCO on 23rd February 2024. Then on February 26th, 2024, he held a meeting of HODs and reviewed the current status of various projects of CIDCO.

Navi Mumbai: Newly-appointed Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), Vijay Singhal, visited the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) project site and gave important directives to the concerned officials for rapid and on time implementation of the project.

He was accompanied by Joint MD of CIDCO Shantanu Goel, Jt. MD Dilip Dhole, Geeta Pillai, Chief General Manager (Transport & Airport), Smt. Sheela Karunakaran, Chief Engineer (Navi Mumbai International Airport), Captain BVJK Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Navi Mumbai International Airport along with the concerned CIDCO and NMIAL officials.

CIDCO VCMD Speaks On Key Project

"The Navi Mumbai International Airport is an extremely essential project from a National perspective. The purpose behind today's visit is to review the physical progress of the project with a view to accelerate its implementation on time," Singhal said.

Singhal took charge as VC & MD of CIDCO on 23rd February 2024. Then on February 26th, 2024, he held a meeting of HODs and reviewed the current status of various projects of CIDCO. Thereafter, today he visited the NMIA project site for the purpose of inspecting the physical progress of the project.

