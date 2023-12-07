Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Shocker: Abandoned Body Of 1-Month-Old Infant Found Near Graveyard In Waluj | Sourced

The discovery of a deceased one-month-old infant left abandoned under a tree near a graveyard in Waluj has sparked widespread concern in the area.

According to the police, the body of the infant was deliberately abandoned near the graveyard on Ramrai Road in Gangapur tehsil on Wednesday around noon. DCP Nitin Bagate, PI Dilip Gangurde, API A P Dhole, PSI Sandeep Shewale, and other officials promptly rushed to the scene upon receiving the information. The newborn, a one-month-old male, was discovered and transferred to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for autopsy. Initial indications suggest an attempt to conceal the birth deliberately, raising the possibility of the infant being born out of an illicit relationship.

A case has been registered at the Waluj police station based on constable Tushar Sonawane's complaint, and the authorities are actively investigating the matter.

Notably, a male foetus was discovered in a desolate area within the Waluj MIDC police station's jurisdiction a few days ago. Quick intervention by the vigilant police led to its immediate medical care and rescue, suspected to have been abandoned due to circumstances related to an illicit relationship.