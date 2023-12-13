Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Science Exhibition Organized On CSMC Anniversary |

A science exhibition was organized at Shrikurushna Secondary School, Paithan Road, to mark the 41st anniversary of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on Tuesday. More than 50 schools from the city participated in the exhibition.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Nanda Gaikwad. Three students were selected as winners in two categories, and these students will represent the city at the district-level exhibition.

In the first category of the higher primary group, Akshay Sonawane from Maratha High School, Chauraha, secured the first position, Usna Sadaf from CSMC Primary School, Naregaon, secured the second position, and Daksh Vakode from Radhakrishna Primary School secured the third position.

First prize was won by Prathamesh Rode

In the second secondary and higher secondary category, the first prize was won by Prathamesh Rode from Saraswati Bhuvan Prashala, the second position was secured by Sai Tayade and Bhakti Dhokte from Sharda Mandir Kanya Prashala and the third position was secured by Yash Dabhade from CSMC Secondary School, Mukundwadi.

Education Officer Bharat Teengote, Headmaster Ramesh Bhange, Rekha Ware, Santosh Tapkire, Asaram Jadhav, R. A. Shelke, and others were present. The judges for the exhibition were Dinesh Maske and Arun Mane.

Chief Coordinator Laxmikant Nannavare, Sachin Gaikwad, Ramdas Ghayal, Bharat Barde, Surendra Dandge, and others made efforts for the success of the event.