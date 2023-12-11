Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Commissioner Lays Foundation Stone For Petrol Pump Dedicated To Disabled | Sourced

On the 41st anniversary of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), the municipal commissioner and administrator G Srikanth laid the foundation stone for the city's second petrol pump dedicated to the disabled community in Kanchanwadi.

The CSMC's first petrol pump for the disabled, established in June 2021, has generated a profit of ₹1.50 crore. The corporation has now planned to set up seven such petrol pumps across different areas of the city, with the foundation stone for the first pump laid at Kanchanwadi.

This upcoming petrol pump, to be named 'Saksham Petrol Pump,' will be operated by HPCL and exclusively reserved for individuals with disabilities.

Present at the event were HPCL's Deputy Manager Vishal Sharma, Sales Manager Ajay Sinha, CSMC's Executive Engineer Amol Kulkarni, Deputy Commissioner Kailash Jadhav, Anil Bonde, and others.

Srikanth announced that the foundation stones for the remaining petrol pumps would be laid soon, furthering the corporation's commitment to expanding these services.