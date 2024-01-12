Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Samajik Samta Sangh Demands Ban On EVM |

The Samajik Samta Sangh, Maharashtra, has submitted a memorandum to the district returning officer, urging a ban on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

In the memorandum, the delegation conveyed that the government is misleading the public by conducting elections through these machines. They raised concerns, stating that only BJP MLAs and MPs are elected through EVMs, which is detrimental to a robust democracy. The delegation emphasised the need for transparency in the election process due to the lack of clarity in the functioning of these machines.

Citizens are disillusioned with the government, facing issues like inflation, unemployment, and communal conflicts. Despite these challenges, the government appears indifferent to the people's problems.

The Sangh contended that the significant representation of the BJP in government, even when not voted for by the people, indicates a flaw in the voting machines. Therefore, the Sangh demands that general elections be conducted using ballot papers instead of EVMs, ensuring that people can elect the right government. The delegation, including founder president Shrirang Sasane, Sanjay Chikse, Murhiri Pawar, Pramod Dongare, Rahul Patil, Praveen Borde, Ishwar Gaikwad, BK Jadhav, and others, presented the memorandum to the election officer.

Recently, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in three Hindi heartland states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh - in the recent round of Assembly polls, several opposition leaders raised questions over electronic voting machines, even as some said they had faith in the EVMs.

Meanwhile, in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024 districts have launched a mobile van to raise awareness about Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) by conducting demonstrations in the districts. The district election office has initiated awareness campaigns on directives of the Election Commission of India.