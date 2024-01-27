Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police Officers Receive President Police Medals On Republic Day |

The Sub-divisional police officer Vijaykumar Thakurwad and Police Sub Inspector Shahbaz Khan of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police Force were awarded the prestigious President Police Medal.

Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre presented the awards at the Republic Day function on Friday.

These medals, announced annually on Republic Day, honoured Thakurwad and Shahbaz this year.

Thakurwad, presently serving as the Sub-divisional police officer at Kannad sub-division, joined the police force in 1993 as PSI. His commendable work includes serving in the Naxalite area of Chinchgad in Gondiya district from 1995 to 1999, where he arrested four Naxalites with weapons and ammunition. Thakurwad has worked in Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts, accumulating over 31 years of service and receiving special service, internal security, and director general of police medals.

Shahbaz Khan Dilawar Khan Pathan, currently serving as PSI in the motor transport branch, joined the force as a constable in 1992. He has been recognized with the Director General of Police insignia for his meritorious 31 years of service.

SP Maneesh Kalwaniya congratulated the awardees for their well-deserved recognition.