Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: RPI Calls For Urgent Relocation Of Minor Gang-Rape Victim's Family | Sourced

The Republican Party of India (Sachin Kharat faction) has urged for the relocation and protection of the family of a minor rape victim from the backward community residing in Telwadi, Paithan tehsil, within Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city. This demand arose due to threats to their lives in the village.

The delegation of the party workers including district president Manish Narwade, women’s wing district president Kanta Ahire, Pawan Pawar, Akash Sable, Sandeep Ahire, Ujwalla Athawale submitted a memorandum of demands to the additional district collector Dr Arvind Lokhande on Monday. The agitators have threatened to launch a severe agitation in the district if the demands are not met.

According to the information received, the incident unfolded when two individuals, Sanjay Machindra Mohite and Vilas Vinayak Muley from Telwadi village, allegedly gang-raped a 14-year-old girl from a backward community, an incident that came to light on December 2. Both accused were apprehended by the police. However, the victim's family has been threatened to retract their case against the accused. The accused's cousin, Gorakh Mohite, openly menaced the victim's family to withdraw the case.

Social activists within the Dalit community promptly denounced the appalling incident, highlighting concerns for the safety and security of children and women from backward communities. The RPI (Kharat) delegation met the additional district collector, pressing for the immediate arrest of Mohite. Given the life-threatening situation faced by the victim and her family, they demanded their prompt relocation to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, accompanied by necessary financial aid. Specifically, they called for a government grant of ₹50 lakh and employment for the family members. They urged for stringent implementation of the Atrocity Act and demanded a fast-track court trial, advocating for the maximum penalty—capital punishment—for the accused.

