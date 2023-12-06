Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Residents Pay Tribute To Dr BR Ambedkar On Mahaparinirvan Divas | Sourced

Residents of the city gathered in large numbers on Wednesday to pay tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Bharat Ratna recipient and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, on his 67th death anniversary, observed as 'Mahaparinirvan Din.'

Various programmes were organised across different locations in the city to commemorate the day. A long-standing tradition was observed as people paid their respects to Dr Ambedkar at his statue at Bhadkal Gate, continuing a practice held for several years. Residents from various areas of the city joined rallies to honour and pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar.

Devotees, both men and women, offered floral garlands at the statue, utilising a staircase arranged for ease of access. The city was painted in hues of blue and white as residents paid homage.

The streets were adorned with floral rangolis, and multiple Ambedkarite political and social organisations set up pavilions, offering water and refreshments to the visitors. Stalls displaying Ambedkarite literature, idols, and other related items lined the roadsides.

In a show of gratitude, students from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) participated in a 'Shanti Samta Rally' to express their reverence for the leader's legacy.

'One notebook, one pen'

The Ambedkarites Movement innovatively paid tributes. The organisation had arranged an event named, ‘One notebook, one pen’ which they conduct every year, on the 'Mahaparinirvan Divas'. They appealed to the people to donate one notebook and one pen and also distributed many to the students present. The volunteers collected around 6,000 notebooks and 3,000 pens at Bhadkal Gate on Wednesday.

The project has been held for the past nine years. Pankaj Sukale, Dr Mahesh Bansode, Gautam Bavaskar, Shantidoot Maksare, Vishwadeep Karjikar, Shakhar Nikam, Abhijeet Honwadajkar, Vishal Adhav, Manish Narwade, Sukeshini Maksare, Vallari Khobragade, Bharat Gaikwad, Vilas Girhe and others took efforts for the success of the project.

Bhartiya Dalit Panther leaders pay obeisance

The Bhartiya Dalit Panther leader led by Ramesh Khandagale paid obeisance to the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Bhadkal Gate. The Panther activists including district president Nitesh Tandale, Suresh Khalve, Ashok Hiwarale, Kiran Arke, Sapna Arke, Shobha Padmane, Usha Khandagale, Rekha Bhuigad, Subhadra Navgire, Enath Tribhuvan, Durga Gaikwad and others paid obeisance by offering garlands.

CSMC pays tributes

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) paid tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on 'Mahaparinirvan Divas'. CSMC health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha, PRO Tausaif Ahmed, chief auditor Shivaji Naikwade, assistant commissioner Abhay Pramanik and other employees were present.