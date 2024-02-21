Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rahul Gupta Assumes Role As Joint MD Of MSEDCL |

Rahul Gupta assumed the role of joint managing director of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) on Tuesday, succeeding Prakash Khaple, who has been transferred to the Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI).

Gupta, an IAS officer of the 2017 batch, holds a degree in electrical engineering from IIT Ropar, Punjab. His previous roles include Assistant District Collector in Gadchiroli and CEO of ZP, Dharashiv.

In his address to reporters, Gupta emphasised prioritising the provision of 24-hour electricity, particularly to farmers. He expressed his commitment to resolving electricity consumers' issues through meetings and coordination with MSEDCL employees.

Gupta also announced plans to establish a war room for efficient customer communication, utilising SMS to update customers during feeder and transformer repairs, for new connections, and other services.