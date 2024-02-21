Aurangabad: 18-Year-Old Police Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Hostel Bathroom

Representative Image

An 18-year-old girl, Leena Shriram Patil, aspiring to be a police officer and studying at the Garudzep Academy in Bajajnagar, died by suicide by hanging herself in the hostel bathroom. The incident came to light on Tuesday.

Patil, a resident of Savkheda, Pachora, Jalgaon, was found lifeless in the hostel's bathroom, situated behind Amrapali Buddha Vihar. The reason for her suicide remains unconfirmed. Tragically, this is not the first such incident at the academy, as another student had taken her own life a year ago.

According to the police, Patil had skipped her classes on Tuesday, prompting concern from the academy administration. After a thorough search, she was discovered hanging in the bathroom on the hostel terrace. The warden promptly informed the academy director, Suresh Sonawane, and the Waluj MIDC police. Upon arrival, API Gautam Wawale and his team conducted a panchnama at the scene, and a case was registered with the Waluj MIDC police station.