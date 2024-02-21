 Aurangabad: 18-Year-Old Police Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Hostel Bathroom
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAurangabad: 18-Year-Old Police Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Hostel Bathroom

Aurangabad: 18-Year-Old Police Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Hostel Bathroom

Tragically, this is not the first such incident at the academy, as another student had taken her own life a year ago

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

An 18-year-old girl, Leena Shriram Patil, aspiring to be a police officer and studying at the Garudzep Academy in Bajajnagar, died by suicide by hanging herself in the hostel bathroom. The incident came to light on Tuesday.

Patil, a resident of Savkheda, Pachora, Jalgaon, was found lifeless in the hostel's bathroom, situated behind Amrapali Buddha Vihar. The reason for her suicide remains unconfirmed. Tragically, this is not the first such incident at the academy, as another student had taken her own life a year ago.

Read Also
Pune: Safety Concerns Rise As PMC Digs Up Road For Water Pipeline Installation In Swargate - PHOTOS...
article-image

According to the police, Patil had skipped her classes on Tuesday, prompting concern from the academy administration. After a thorough search, she was discovered hanging in the bathroom on the hostel terrace. The warden promptly informed the academy director, Suresh Sonawane, and the Waluj MIDC police. Upon arrival, API Gautam Wawale and his team conducted a panchnama at the scene, and a case was registered with the Waluj MIDC police station.

Read Also
Pune: Husband Arrested For Administering Rat Poison-Laced Water To Wife In Lonikand
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Ravindra Dhangekar Urges Early Closure For Pubs And Hookah Parlors To Curb Crime And Addiction

Pune: Ravindra Dhangekar Urges Early Closure For Pubs And Hookah Parlors To Curb Crime And Addiction

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rahul Gupta Assumes Role As Joint MD Of MSEDCL

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rahul Gupta Assumes Role As Joint MD Of MSEDCL

VIDEO: Police Resort To Lathi-Charge As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Chhatrapati...

VIDEO: Police Resort To Lathi-Charge As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Chhatrapati...

Aurangabad: Builders Swindle ₹2.92 Crore Meant For Society's Maintenance

Aurangabad: Builders Swindle ₹2.92 Crore Meant For Society's Maintenance

Maratha Reservation Bill Gets Mixed Reactions From Punekars

Maratha Reservation Bill Gets Mixed Reactions From Punekars