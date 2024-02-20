 Pune: Husband Arrested For Administering Rat Poison-Laced Water To Wife In Lonikand
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Husband Arrested For Administering Rat Poison-Laced Water To Wife In Lonikand

Pune: Husband Arrested For Administering Rat Poison-Laced Water To Wife In Lonikand

Assistant Police Inspector Bhalerao is actively investigating the case.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Husband Arrested For Administering Rat Poison-Laced Water To Wife In Lonikand |

The Lonikand police have registered a case against six individuals, including the woman's husband, mother-in-law, and father-in-law, accusing them of attempting to kill her by administering water laced with rat poison due to suspicions about her character in the Lonikand area, an official informed on Tuesday.

Hanumant Ankush Giri, the husband, has been arrested in connection with the case. The charges also extend to mother-in-law Saraswati, father-in-law Ankush, brother-in-law Aditya (all three hailing from Sultanpur, district Beed), sister-in-law Sujata Prahlad Bharti, and Shivaji Bharti (residing in Wadwani, district Beed).

Read Also
Pune Viral Video: Software Engineer Gives Tour Of Google's Office In City; Instagram Users Say 'We...
article-image

Sakshi Hanumant Giri, aged 23 and residing in Kesand, Nagar Road, filed a detailed complaint at the Lonikand Police Station. Enduring five years of harassment, both physical and mental, from her husband, mother-in-law, in-laws, and relatives, Sakshi's ordeal prompted the police intervention.

Hanumant, driven by suspicions regarding her character, now faces charges of attempting to poison Sakshi by adding rat poison to her water. Assistant Police Inspector Bhalerao is actively investigating the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Uncertainty Prevails Among Farmers Despite Onion Export Ban Lift Announcement

Nashik: Uncertainty Prevails Among Farmers Despite Onion Export Ban Lift Announcement

Pune: Husband Arrested For Administering Rat Poison-Laced Water To Wife In Lonikand

Pune: Husband Arrested For Administering Rat Poison-Laced Water To Wife In Lonikand

Nashik: Embezzlement Scandal Rocks Sukmal Urban Co-operative Credit Institution

Nashik: Embezzlement Scandal Rocks Sukmal Urban Co-operative Credit Institution

Nashik: Awareness Campaign On Responsible Cooking Oil Usage Launched

Nashik: Awareness Campaign On Responsible Cooking Oil Usage Launched

₹1 Crore Financial Fraud Uncovered In Nashik: Deets Inside

₹1 Crore Financial Fraud Uncovered In Nashik: Deets Inside