Pune: Husband Arrested For Administering Rat Poison-Laced Water To Wife In Lonikand |

The Lonikand police have registered a case against six individuals, including the woman's husband, mother-in-law, and father-in-law, accusing them of attempting to kill her by administering water laced with rat poison due to suspicions about her character in the Lonikand area, an official informed on Tuesday.

Hanumant Ankush Giri, the husband, has been arrested in connection with the case. The charges also extend to mother-in-law Saraswati, father-in-law Ankush, brother-in-law Aditya (all three hailing from Sultanpur, district Beed), sister-in-law Sujata Prahlad Bharti, and Shivaji Bharti (residing in Wadwani, district Beed).

Sakshi Hanumant Giri, aged 23 and residing in Kesand, Nagar Road, filed a detailed complaint at the Lonikand Police Station. Enduring five years of harassment, both physical and mental, from her husband, mother-in-law, in-laws, and relatives, Sakshi's ordeal prompted the police intervention.

Hanumant, driven by suspicions regarding her character, now faces charges of attempting to poison Sakshi by adding rat poison to her water. Assistant Police Inspector Bhalerao is actively investigating the case.