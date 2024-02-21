Aurangabad: Builders Swindle ₹2.92 Crore Meant For Society's Maintenance | Representational Image

In a recent case in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, members of a housing society were defrauded of ₹2.92 crore by builders who took advance payments from them under the guise of one-time maintenance charges but failed to deliver the promised services, officials revealed on Wednesday.

According to police information, Nagpal Builders initiated a project called Meadows Hill Mist Society in the Kanchanwadi area in 2015, comprising 161 flats and row houses. Each member was charged ₹1.5 lakh as a one-time maintenance fee. The builders were supposed to open a bank account and utilise the deposited money to provide maintenance services, but they did not do so. Subsequently, the society members lodged a complaint with the Deputy Registrar Co-operative, who directed the builders to open a bank account in the society's name. However, the builders failed to comply with the directives. Additionally, the builders have not even transferred the society rights to the society yet.

Meanwhile, the flat owners allege that the builders have diverted the society's ₹2.92 crore to another housing project. Society chairman Prasad Mahajan and others have filed a complaint with the Satara Police Station.

The Economic Offence Wing, led by PI Sambhaji Pawar and PSI Ashok Awachar, is currently investigating the case.