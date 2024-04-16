 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Utilise CCTV System To Catch Traffic Offenders Red-Handed
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Utilise CCTV System To Catch Traffic Offenders Red-Handed

Youngsters riding triple seats on bikes are now under surveillance through these cameras

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 05:31 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Utilise CCTV System To Catch Traffic Offenders Red-Handed

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police's traffic branch has taken a strong stance against traffic violators on the city roads. They are closely monitoring violators through CCTV cameras installed at various points. Monitoring is conducted at the Command Control Centre (CCC) established by the Smart City Development Corporation at the police commissionerate and Smart City office.

Youngsters riding triple seats on bikes are now under surveillance through these cameras. Upon capturing photos, a fine of ₹1,000 is directly sent to the address of the bike owners.

Automatic number plate recognition cameras are strategically placed at around 1,500 locations in the city. These cameras greatly assist the traffic branch in monitoring violators. Despite violators assuming they can evade consequences, they now face increased scrutiny as they are directly captured on camera, with their identity traced using advanced number plate recognition technology at the CCC.

Photos of violators are sent to the traffic police branch, which then issues online receipts of fines to bike owners via SMS. The owner's name and bike number remain in the online system until the fine is paid, as stated by Faiz Ali, the project chief of the Smart City Integrated Command Control System. Fines of ₹500 or ₹1,000 are imposed for each violation. Therefore, the smart city administration and city traffic police urge citizens to strictly adhere to traffic regulations.

