Dreamtime Learning Hub And Goenka Education Launch New Micro-School In Pune

Dreamtime Learning Hub is set to establish another micro-schooling hub in Pune, one of India's largest IT cities. Situated in Kalyani Nagar, the hub aims to provide an interactive and immersive learning experience.

Partnered with Goenka Education, the hub is named Goenka Education's Dreamtime Learning Hub.

The micro-schooling hub in Pune caters to learners aged 3 to 16 years old, providing tech-enabled experiential learning. It brings together a community of 180 learners to co-create and learn in an experiential, engaging, and collaborative environment.

Facilities at the hub include a community hub, studio space, drone, robotic space, learning hub, tree house, animal petting corner, and more, offering opportunities for academic and personal growth.

Ms. Lina Ashar, Founder of Dreamtime Learning Hub, said, "We are excited to expand and open our first micro-schooling hub in Pune, following the success of our hub in Hyderabad. With this, we aim to emphasize the importance of a hyper-personalized curriculum and believe education should be a life-changing experience for every kid."

Mr Sudhir Chandra Goenka, Chairman of Goenka Global Education said, “We have been continuously thriving in our presence in the education segment, and over the years, we have built a learning community that inspires children.”

Dreamtime Learning Hub launched its first micro-school in Hyderabad in March 2023. The company plans to expand into other academic hubs like Bangalore, Chennai, and Delhi in the coming years.