Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Notorious Goon Detained Under MPDA Act |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police have detained a notorious goon in the Harsul Central Jail for one year under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, citing his increased criminal activities.

Rahul Ganesh Shinde (26, resident of Wadarwada, Vaijapur) has been implicated in various criminal activities in Vaijapur and surrounding areas from 2019 to 2024. More than 12 cases of rape, robbery, dacoity, molestation, fights, possessing weapons and intimidation have been registered against him at various police stations.

Despite previous prohibitory actions taken against him, Shinde continued his criminal activities. He was previously detained for one year in 2021 and again in 2023, but upon release, he resumed his criminal behaviour, instilling fear in the locals through threats and robberies.

Considering the increased crimes, SP Maneesh Kalwaniya submitted a proposal to the district magistrate to detain Shinde under MPDA. The district magistrate issued the order to detain him on Wednesday and accordingly, the police arrested him and detained him in the Harsul Central Jail for one year.

The action was executed under the guidance of SP Kalwaniya and Additional SP Sunil Lanjewar by SDPO Mahek Swami, PI Satish Wagh, PI Shamsundar Kathole, Navdev Shirsath, Dipesh Nagzare, Sanjay Ghuge, Valmik Nikam, Sanjay Tandale, Deepak Surose, Prashant Gitey and others.