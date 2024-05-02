Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MSEDCL Technician Caught Accepting ₹5,000 Bribe, Arrested

MSEDCL Technician Caught Accepting ₹5,000 Bribe, Arrested | Representational image

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a technician from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 from a consumer to install a new electricity connection on May 1.

The technician, identified as Rafiq Mohammad Shaikh (39) and residing in Central Naka, Baijipura, was apprehended, and a case has been registered against him at the Waluj MIDC Police Station.

According to the police, Shaikh is employed in the Waluj division of MSEDCL. The customer had applied for a new electricity connection after completing construction on his house on April 21 and paid the necessary challan. However, Shaikh demanded ₹5,000 from the customer to install a new electric metre. When the consumer refused to pay the bribe, he filed a complaint with the ACB.

Following confirmation of the demand from Shaikh, the ACB team set up a trap in the Waluj area on Wednesday and caught Rafiq red-handed while accepting the bribe of ₹5,000.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of ACB SP Sandeep Atole, Additional SP Mukund Aghav, and Deputy SP Rajeev Talekar. The team involved trap officer Amol Dhas, inspector Haridas Dole, Yuvraj Hiwale, Shirish Wagh, and others.