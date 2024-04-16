Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Missing Youth Found Murdered In Mountains |

A youth who had been missing since Saturday was discovered murdered at the foot of the mountains near Pethenagar in the Padegaon area on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Gautam Jadhav (24) from Rahulnagar. Following confirmation of the murder, the Cantonment police registered a case.

According to the information received, Jadhav worked in the housekeeping department of a company in Kanchanwadi. On the evening of April 13, he informed his family members that he was going out with friends but did not return home thereafter.

On Monday evening, some boys went to the mountains near Pethenagar and detected a foul smell. Upon investigation, they discovered a body lying there.

One of Jadhav's relatives mentioned that he had received a call from Jadhav on Saturday evening, requesting him to come to Bhavsinghpura to pick him up. However, he was unable to do so as he was occupied with some tasks. Subsequently, when he attempted to reach Jadhav again, his phone was switched off. The police are conducting further investigations into the case.