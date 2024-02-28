Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar MHADA Lottery Opens Registration: 941 Flats And 361 Plots Up For Sale | representative pic/ Unsplash

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) commenced the online application registration and form-filling process for the sale of 941 flats and 361 plots on Wednesday.

The "Go Live" programme for the online computerised draw for the sale of these properties under various housing schemes in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city and districts like Latur, Jalna, Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, and Dharashiv was launched on the same day.

The lottery process for the sale of flats in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Board is now being executed through the new Integrated Housing Lottery Management System (IHLMS) 2.0 computerised system. Similar to the Mumbai Board of MHADA, once the lottery draw is completed, the first notification letter, acceptance letter, and temporary rejection letter will be promptly dispatched to the winning applicants.

The application registration process for flats started at 12 noon on February 28, with the help of this new computerised system and app. Through this IHLMS 2.0 system, applicants can participate in the lottery process from home or anywhere. Facilities like registration, application filling, document uploading, and online payment are easily available through this system.

IHLMS 2.0

2.0 is also available as a mobile app for participating in the draw. Applicants can download the MHADA lottery app from the Play Store on an Android phone and the App Store on the iOS system. Additionally, the application registration process has been made available on the official website of MHADA at https://housing.mhada.gov.in.

Guidance information booklets, audio tapes, help files, and help sites are available on the website to inform applicants about the new computer system. The Chief Officer of the Board, Mandar Vaidya, has appealed that applicants should go through this guidance information booklet before participating in the draw process.

The link to the flat sale draw announced by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division will be working until 11:59pm on March 27. Applicants can pay the deposit amount online until 11:59pm on March 27; also, applicants can pay the deposit amount through RTGS / NEFT until the office hours of the concerned bank on March 28. Thus, only applicants who fulfill all the documents will be qualified through this system.

The draft list of eligible applications for the draw will be released on April 4 at 3pm on the official website of MHADA. Also, the applicants can register objections on the published draft list online until 3pm on April 7. The final eligible application list will be announced on April 12 at 3pm. The venue and date of the draw will be informed later by the board.

The lot announced by the board is divided into three components, including 233 flats under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. A total of 298 flats and 52 plots will be available under the 20 Percent Comprehensive Housing Scheme. Also, 410 flats and 309 plots are included under Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division's housing scheme.

Vaidya informed the applicants who want to participate in the draw that the new computerised draw system is completely online and transparent, and there is no scope for human intervention in any way.

"Moreover, the board has not appointed any representative, consultant, and property agent for the sale of these flats. Therefore, the applicant should not succumb to the temptations of any third party/broker/intermediary person. Also, the Board or MHADA will not be responsible for such kinds of misbehavior or fraud," he said.

Important dates

Application Start

Feb 28 2024 12:00

Payment Start

Feb 28 2024 12:00

Application End

Mar 27 2024 23:59

Online Payment End

Mar 27 2024 23:59

RTGS/ NEFT Payment End

Mar 28 2024 23:59

Draft Application Publish

Apr 4 2024 15:00

Final Application Publish

Apr 12 2024 15:00

Lottery Draw

To be declared later

Refund Start

To be declared later