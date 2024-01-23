Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 'Mazi Smart Bus' Turns 6 Years Old | Sourced

The Smart City Bus Service in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar celebrated its sixth anniversary on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in providing transportation services to the city. Since its inception, the bus service, known as 'Mazi Smart Bus,' has evolved to meet the growing demands, now serving approximately 30,000 passengers daily compared to the initial 3,000.

Operated under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Smart City CEO G Srikanth within the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) jurisdiction, the bus service has become a vital component of the city's public transportation network. Launched on January 23, 2019, by the civic body, the service gained popularity, particularly among students and working professionals.

Sanjay Supekar, Chief Transport Manager, highlighted the anniversary celebration at the Chikalthana Workshop in Mukundwadi. "Passengers at major bus stops, including Cidco, were welcomed with flowers. A cultural programme was organised at Sant Eknath Rangmandir to honour the drivers, conductors, and other depot employees," he said.

"Currently, 90 buses are operational, with plans to expand the fleet by adding 135 electric buses soon. The daily ridership has surged to around 30,000 passengers, and during a recent auto-rickshaw strike, the bus service accommodated up to 77,000 passengers in a single day," Supekar added.

Key highlights:

| Daily trips | 1,100 |

| Daily travel | 24,000 km |

| Total routes | 30 |

| Total buses | 90 |

| Daily passengers | 30,000 |

| Daily revenue | ₹7 lakh |