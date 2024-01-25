 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man, 45, Dies By Suicide In Bajajnagar
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man, 45, Dies By Suicide In Bajajnagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man, 45, Dies By Suicide In Bajajnagar

The Waluj MIDC police station has registered a case of accidental death, and investigations are ongoing

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 08:09 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man, 45, Dies By Suicide In Bajajnagar |

A 45-year-old man, identified as Amar Ramdas Sathe, died by suicide at his residence in Bajajnagar. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday night, revealed that Sathe hanged himself on the terrace of his house. He lived with his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

The tragic discovery was made when Sathe's wife, concerned about his prolonged absence, went to check on him. She found him hanging from a hook on the terrace. Distraught, she raised an alarm, and nearby residents rushed to the scene.

Read Also
Pune: Parth Pawar's Meeting with Gangster Gajanan Marne Sparks Controversy
article-image

Sathe was immediately taken to the government hospital by his son Ashish, brother Ashok, and others. Unfortunately, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

The Waluj MIDC police station has registered a case of accidental death, and investigations are ongoing.

Read Also
Pune: International Conference On Latest Trends In Bioengineering Held
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Metro Marks Green Milestone With Inauguration Of Solar Power Plant At Range Hill Depot

Pune Metro Marks Green Milestone With Inauguration Of Solar Power Plant At Range Hill Depot

10 Photos Of Empress Garden's Flower Exhibition In Pune: Ticket Information And Timings Inside

10 Photos Of Empress Garden's Flower Exhibition In Pune: Ticket Information And Timings Inside

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man, 45, Dies By Suicide In Bajajnagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man, 45, Dies By Suicide In Bajajnagar

Dr Vijay Fulari Assumes Role Of Vice-Chancellor At Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University...

Dr Vijay Fulari Assumes Role Of Vice-Chancellor At Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University...

PHOTOS: Pune Police Set For Republic Day Parade

PHOTOS: Pune Police Set For Republic Day Parade