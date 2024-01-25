Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man, 45, Dies By Suicide In Bajajnagar |

A 45-year-old man, identified as Amar Ramdas Sathe, died by suicide at his residence in Bajajnagar. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday night, revealed that Sathe hanged himself on the terrace of his house. He lived with his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

The tragic discovery was made when Sathe's wife, concerned about his prolonged absence, went to check on him. She found him hanging from a hook on the terrace. Distraught, she raised an alarm, and nearby residents rushed to the scene.

Sathe was immediately taken to the government hospital by his son Ashish, brother Ashok, and others. Unfortunately, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

The Waluj MIDC police station has registered a case of accidental death, and investigations are ongoing.