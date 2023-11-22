 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: LIC Sales Training Centre To Be Launched Soon, Confirms Dr Bhagwat Karad
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: LIC Sales Training Centre To Be Launched Soon, Confirms Dr Bhagwat Karad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: LIC Sales Training Centre To Be Launched Soon, Confirms Dr Bhagwat Karad

The event honoured agents and development officers for their outstanding contributions, with attendees from Nanded, Amravati, Pune, Nashik, and various other locations

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: LIC Sales Training Centre To Be Launched Soon, Confirms Dr Bhagwat Karad |

An LIC Sales Training Centre is set to be launched in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, assured Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad during the LIC agents and development officers' convention held at Vande Mataram Sabhagruha on Tuesday. Present at the event were LIC Chairman Siddharth Mohanti, Managing Director M. Jaggannath, Divisional Manager Kamal Kumar, Marketing Manager Arvind Shindhu, Sanjay Ramdhare, and others.

Dr Karad emphasized, "The Centre aims to bring LIC's innovative schemes to the public, offering them life insurance security. India leads in digital transactions globally, and sectors like banks, LIC, GST, agriculture, and industry play a pivotal role in our economy, positioning India as the fifth largest economy worldwide. Now, our aim is to propel India to the third position, requiring significant efforts across various sectors."

Read Also
Pune: PMPML Nets ₹2 Crore On First Post-Diwali Monday
article-image

"Among various types of insurances, life insurance holds utmost importance. LIC has been a significant support since 1956. The corporation should extend its reach to the Marathwada region and expand its business. Additionally, efforts will be made to secure land for LIC offices in Nilanga, Umarga, Majalgaon, and other areas," Dr Karad added.

Chairman Mohanti emphasised, "LIC provides financial security through innovative schemes. Our focus lies on improving technology, promoting digital transactions, ensuring quality service, and implementing paperless work."

The event honoured agents and development officers for their outstanding contributions, with attendees from Nanded, Amravati, Pune, Nashik, and various other locations.

Read Also
Pune: Indrayani River Pollution Sparks Protests By Social Organisations; See Videos
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: EAM S Jaishankar To Deliver Keynote Address At International Conference In Symbiosis...

Pune: EAM S Jaishankar To Deliver Keynote Address At International Conference In Symbiosis...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Daulatabad To Ellora Route Altered For Sunday Marathon; Check Details...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Daulatabad To Ellora Route Altered For Sunday Marathon; Check Details...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC's 31 Civic Services To Go Online For Citizens

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC's 31 Civic Services To Go Online For Citizens

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: LIC Sales Training Centre To Be Launched Soon, Confirms Dr Bhagwat Karad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: LIC Sales Training Centre To Be Launched Soon, Confirms Dr Bhagwat Karad

PHOTOS: ‘Restaurant-On-Wheels’ Inaugurated At Pune Railway Station

PHOTOS: ‘Restaurant-On-Wheels’ Inaugurated At Pune Railway Station