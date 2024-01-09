Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kidnapped Minor Girl Rescued | Pixabay/ Representative Image

The Wai police with the help of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police rescued a kidnapped minor from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Bus Stand recently.

The police have arrested the kidnapper Pradeep Jaggannath Shinde (18, Raviwar Peth, Wai). The victim has been handed over to her family members.

A case was registered with the Wai police station on December 29 that a minor girl from Wai in Karad tehsil in Satara district was kidnapped by some youth luring her.

PSI Sudhir Waluj and his team started an investigation and from some technical evidence, their location was traced. On January 4, the police found that the accused and the girl were at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Bus Stand area.

The police team arrived in the city and sought help from the local police. They spotted both of them in the Bus Stand area. The police took both of them to Wai. A case has been registered against Pradeep Shinde while the girl has been handed over to her family members. Under the guidance of PI Balasaheb Bharne, PSI Sudhir Waluj is further investigating the case.

Mystery surrounds death of 14-yr-old pregnant girl

Meanwhile, in a tragic incident unfolded in Nashik's Bhadrakali locality as a 14-year-old girl lost her life while washing clothes. The girl, employed as a domestic worker, tragically passed away after falling into a pot of water, leaving authorities stunned following a post-mortem revelation—she was five months pregnant.

On Saturday morning, the young girl, whose father was hospitalised and her mother attended to his care, was washing clothes in a flat around 10:30am. The girl suddenly felt dizzy and tragically fell into the water. The immersion caused water to enter her lungs, resulting in her demise.

The residents of the flat, upon discovering the incident, rushed her to a nearby private hospital. Despite immediate efforts, she could not be revived. During the subsequent post-mortem examination, the shocking revelation of her pregnancy came to light—prompting the initiation of an investigation against an unknown assailant.

A case has been filed at the Bhadrakali police station under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act, as it was revealed that the girl had been a victim of rape several months prior. The police are actively pursuing the case, employing both technical and scientific methods to identify and apprehend the perpetrator responsible for this tragic incident.