Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kachner Fair Concludes With Religious Fervour

The Shri 1008 Chintamani Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra at the Kachner annual fair concluded in religious fervour on Tuesday after the Chintamani Baba Panchamrut Abhishek. Various religious programmes were held during the three-day fair.

It is believed that the desires and wishes of the people are fulfilled after paying obeisance to Bhagwan Parshwanath and hence devotees from all over the country visit Kachner every year. The honour of performing Shantidhara this year was conferred on the Vidyabai Dinesh Bakliwar family while the Ajmera family received the honour of Indra – Indrani. Similarly, the honour of Mangal Aarti was given to Bharat Thole and Archan Phal to Pramod Kasliwal. The Tirtharakshak auction was done by Hemant Bakliwal. The Fair was concluded after performing Panchanmrut Abhishek and Mahaprasada.

Kachner Sarpanch Kamalbai Fatfure, deputy Sarpanch Mukesh Chavan, village development officer A S Gadekar, trust director Suresh Kasliwal, trustees Lalit Patni, Ravindra Khadakpurkar, Rushabh Gangwal, Vinod Lohade, Mukesh Kasliwal, Praveen Lohade, Nilesh Kala, Prakashchand Gangwal, Premchand Kala, Mahendra Thole, Dilip Kala, Anup Patni, Piyush Kasliwal, Narendra Ajmera and others took efforts for the success of the fair.