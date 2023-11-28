Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Govt Schemes Propagated Through 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' Should Reach Every Beneficiary, Says CSMC Comm'r G Srikanth |

“The benefits of the government schemes being propagated through the 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' should reach every deprived beneficiary in the city," directed the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) commissioner and administrator G Srikanth to the officers on Tuesday.

The ‘Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ was flagged off in the city today. Additional district collector Dr Arvind Lokhande, additional municipal commissioner Ranjeet Patil, Apex Bank manager Mangesh Kedar, area publicity officer Santosh Deshmukh and others were present. The yatra was inaugurated by cutting the ribbon by the beneficiaries of PM Swanidhi Scheme Feroz Khan, Ashabai Kande, Saguna Wagh, Shehnaz Javed, Nasreen Rafiq and others.

Srikanth said, "Planning has been made to take the yatra at 47 places in the city, where the officers and employees will impart information about various government schemes and register the beneficiaries for these schemes. The needy and deprived beneficiaries should take benefit of these schemes."

Health check-up camp was also organised at the venue. Santosh Deshmukh made an introductory speech while Rakesh Wani conducted the proceedings of the function.