PHOTOS: PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar Launches 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' In Pune, Covering 125 Locations - Check Full List | @PMCPune

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Vikram Kumar inaugurated the 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in the city on Tuesday morning from the Kasba Ganpati Temple area.

This yatra is set to cover 125 locations across Pune, including Shanipar Chowk, Goodluck Chowk, Nal Stop, Pune University Campus, Katraj Bus Stop, Wagholi Vegetable Market, Pune Railway Station, and Fergusson College Campus.

The 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is part of a nationwide initiative to raise awareness among citizens about the Central government's flagship schemes such as Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY).

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15, this yatra aims to inform and educate people about various welfare programmes.

Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) vans will be stationed at specific locations for three-hour intervals, facilitating the dissemination of information about these schemes and enrolling eligible beneficiaries.

This initiative will host on-spot camps including the PM Svanidhi Camp, Health Camp, Ayushman Card Camp, Aadhar Updation Camp, and PM Ujjwala Camp at various locations across the city.