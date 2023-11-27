 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Held For Possessing Pistols, 4 Live Cartridges, Knife
Police acted upon receiving information about the possession of pistols and other weapons in an apartment in the Shreyanagar area

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
The Osmanpura police arrested two individuals for illegally possessing pistols and a knife in the Shreyanagar area on Sunday. The arrested individuals are Ajay Gulabrao Ragade (36, resident of Gayake Apartment, Shreyanagar) and Vilas Ankush Jadhav (resident of Satara). The police confiscated two foreign-made pistols and a 13-inch-long knife during the raid.

Police acted upon receiving information about the possession of pistols and other weapons in an apartment in the Shreyanagar area. After conducting a raid, the police arrested both suspects and seized foreign-made pistols valued at around ₹1 lakh, a 13-inch-long knife, 4 live cartridges, cash, and other materials totaling ₹1.28 lakh.

Following a complaint lodged by PSI Vinod Abuj, the Osmanpura police station registered a case and is conducting further investigations.

