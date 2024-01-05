 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jadhavwadi Smart City Bus Depot To Host Modernised Restrooms, Command Centre
Spanning seven acres of land, the bus depot, equipped with modern amenities for the Smart City Bus Service, is underway at Jadhavwadi

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 05:09 PM IST
The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Smart City Development Corporation Ltd is actively working on establishing modernised restrooms and a control room for the Smart City Bus Service drivers and conductors at the Jadhavwadi Smart City Bus Depot. These upgraded restrooms are designed to offer various facilities alongside an independent Command and Control Centre for efficient transport management.

On Thursday, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth visited and inspected the ongoing construction of these facilities at Jadhavwadi. He issued directives to the concerned officers to expedite the work, aiming for the depot's operational readiness by the end of February.

Spanning seven acres of land, the bus depot, equipped with modern amenities for the Smart City Bus Service, is underway at Jadhavwadi. With a capacity to accommodate approximately 250 buses and provisions for 50 electric charging points for electric buses, this depot will serve as a crucial hub for bolstering the city's bus service. It will offer comprehensive facilities such as washing, repairing, maintenance, and parking. Additionally, an independent administration building is also being constructed.

The Prime Minister's E-Bus Service will contribute 100 electric buses to the Smart City initiative. Furthermore, the city will soon witness the operation of 35 electric buses, bringing the total count of electric buses in the depot to 135.

During his inspection, G Srikant emphasised the need for adequate facilities in the restrooms intended for drivers and conductors at the depot. Under the Mazi Smart Bus Service, an independent Command and Control Room is being set up to track buses and coordinate with drivers and conductors via a dedicated mobile phone app. Srikant also directed the team to arrange for rainwater harvesting.

Present during the inspection were Smart City’s Additional Chief Executive Officer Arun Shinde, Additional Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Joshi, Chief Transport Manager Sanjay Supekar, City Engineer A B Deshmukh, Project Manager Imran Khan, Kiran Aadhe, Rishikesh Ingle, Sneha Bakshi, Netraprabha Jadhav, Project Advisor Ajay Thakur, Karan Thakur, and others.

